The Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team opened their season with a strong showing against rival St. Peter Saints. Though the Saints had an advantage early on, the Giants came out on top winning 3-1.
The Saints led the Giants throughout the first set and defeated LS-H 25-22. While the Giants came close to overtaking the Saints, St. Peter maintained its advantage the whole way through. The Saints had tight offense with senior and middle hitter Sarah Conlon scoring plenty of kills on the opposition.
“With it being a season opener and them adjusting to me as a first year head coach, they started out really tight,” said Giants coach Stacey Feser. "They played timidly and despite drawing close a few times in the first set, were never able to get a lead.”
The Giants would eventually overcome their first-set jitters, and the next round went in their favor. In the second set, the Giants were able to turn the game around on St. Peter. After a tumultuous first game, the girls began improving their performance and ended the second round of play with a 25-18 victory.
“After a few adjustments, things started clicking,” said Feser on the second set win. “Their passing improved, and we got several balls up to Morgan [Goettlicher] who finished with 22 unofficial kills.“
Goettlicher is a senior and outside hitter for the Giants. Feser identified Goiettlicher’s kills as a key part of the Giants’ victory on Friday.
“Morgan started slow, but finishing with 22 kills helped take some pressure off the other girls and got some momentum going our way,” Feser added.
Junior and setter Halle Bemmels was also of great aid to the team through some excellent serving, while senior and libero Callie Jo Miller was essential to returning the Saints' serves.
“Halle also had a great game using her serve to really take St. Peter out of system in the later games,” said Feser. “She finished with 32 serves. Halle also added 26 assists. Callie also had a good game in the back row with 15 digs and 14 serve receives.”
The Saints picked up their game in the third set and remained close behind the Giants throughout. However, it wasn’t enough to stop LS-H, which took home a second victory, winning 25-21.
The Giants kept up the energy in the fourth set, and the Saints quickly fell behind, allowing the Giants to run away from their opposition 25-13 in the final set and earn their first win of the season.
“It's early in the season but making sure we all play to our roles on the court is something we'll emphasize and work on in practice,” said Feser. “They persevered, which as a coach always makes you happy; they rallied and came back to pull off the win.“
Le Sueur-Henderson is now 1-0 on the season, while St. Peter moved to 0-1. Le Sueur-Henderson’s next game is an away game against Holy Family Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, after which they will travel to face off against Sibley East High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.