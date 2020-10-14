Tri-City United freshman Yasmin Ruiz earned the top Le Sueur County area finish placing 14th of 120 runners in 21 minutes, 47.23 seconds over 5,000 meters in the Section 2A girls cross country championship Tuesday, Oct.13 at Montgomery National Golf Club.
Claire Fischer, a junior from Sleepy Eye St. Mary's/Sleepy Eye Public/New Ulm Cathedral, finished first in 19:56.6. Runner-up, Glencoe-Silver Lake junior Malayh Metcalf finished in 21.21.2.
Belle Plaine won the team title with 60 points.
TCU placed ninth with 250.
Also for the Titans, freshman Sophia Smith placed 35th in 23:01.39, junior Trinity Turek 53rd in 23:59.99, sophomore Makayla Erickson 69th in 24:49.58, eighth-grader Megan Marek 79th in 25:28.47 and sophomore Rhia Krautkremer 99th in 26:35.39.
Led by seniors Arlett Rios and Abby Strom, Le Sueur-Henderson placed sixth in the team standings with 181 points. Rios finished 27th in 22:22.60. Strom was right behind in 28th place 22:24.47.
Also for the Giants, freshman Brandy Wolf placed 32nd in 22:43.84, senior Jocelyn Machtemes 40th in 23:19.00, junior Hailey Juarez 54th in 24:00.67 and sophomore Kenzie Kabes 73rd in 24:57.33.
Seventh-grader Molly Koester led Mankato/Loyola/Cleveland to 12th place as a team with 343 points. She finished 58th in 24:06.27.
Also for the Crusaders, freshman Kathryn Huisken placed 61st in 24:12.33, eighth-grader Rachel Ammann 62nd in 24:14.77, freshman Lyndsey Wangsness 71st in 24:50.46, seventh-grader Kathryn Cooney 91st in 26:15.80, freshman Jewel Factor 93rd in 26:30.11 and senior Macey Ziebarth 100th in 26:52.43.
Team standings showed: 1. Belle Plaine 60, 2. Glencoe-Silver Lake 74,3. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 112, 4. LCWM/Nicollet 112, 5, WEM/JWP 176, 6. LS-H 181, 7. Maple River 205, 8. St. James 239, 9. TCU 250, 10. Sibley East 312, 11. NYA 331, 12. Loyola/Cleveland 343, 13. USC/Alden-Conger 345, 14. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 362, 15. Sleepy Eye St. Marys'/Sleepy Eye/New Ulm Cathedral 373, 16. Medford 441, 17, BEA 497, 18. Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Martin Luther 497.