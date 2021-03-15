The Giants wrestling team didn't stand a chance against one of the top teams in the state in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs March 9.
Le Sueur-Henderson came up against perennial powerhouse Kenyon-Wanamingo, and the home team ran away with an 82-0 victory, two points shy of the maximum possible. Kenyon, with a full lineup at its disposal, picked up a number of victories by forfeit where the Giants were unable to put out a wrestler. But even when the two teams both sent out a wrestler, it almost always ended with a Kenyon pin.
The one Giant who did not get pinned at the meet was Jordan Grinde at 145 pounds, who lasted the full three rounds, but lost by a 9-1 major decision. Other wrestler from LS-H to compete on the day were Luca Greenig at 106, Wyatt Genelin at 120, Mark Boisjolie at 132, Andy Genelin at 152, Sam Gupton at 160, Ethan Genelin at 170, George Doherty at 182 and Noe Sanchez at 285.
Kenyon went on to win the section, taking out Blue Earth Area, but it lost in the first round of state to Jackson County Central.
Le Sueur-Henderson was set to move on to the individual section tournament, scheduled for March 16. There, wrestlers in each weight class will have individual opportunities to qualify for state.