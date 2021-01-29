A Jan. 26 wrestling triangular produced split results for the Tri-City United wrestling team in Jackson. The Titans shut down Marshall in a 49-17 victory, but fell short of defeating Jackson County Central, falling just 31-29.
The Titans’ victory over Marshall was defined by numerous falls collected by TCU. Ayden Balma started the match off with a bang, pinning down his opponent in the 106 weight class in just 8 seconds.
Chris Johnson, Zach Balma and Brant Lemieux later contributed a string of victories for the Titans. At 120 pounds, Johnson felled his opponent in 3:06. Blama claimed victory at 126 pounds in an 8-2 decision while Lemiuex earned a pin in 6:35 nat 132 pounds.
Carter O’Malley, Caleb Whipps, Caden O’Malley and Marco Reyes won four consecutive rounds. Carter O’Malley felled his opponent in 1:30, Whipps won an 8-3 decision, Caden O’Malley produced a 15-7 major decision in his favor and Reyes Marco swept the opposition in 3:43.
In the final two matchups, Riley O’Malley and Robert Bastyr produced back-to-back victories. O’Malley won with an 8-6 decision and Bastyr followed with a 4:12 fall.
Against Jackson County Central, the Titans were put at a disadvantage early. Jackson came out of the gate with two pins to start, putting them up 12-0. Johnson made some headway for the Titans, giving them a 4-12 major decision win, but over the next two matches Jackson racked up a total 21 points.
Cole Franek pushed back on behalf of TCU, winning a 4-3 decision. Carter O’Malley and Caleb Whipps kept up the pressure delivering a 2-1 decision and 12-1 major decision respectively.
The Titans were slowly but surely catching up to Jackson’s 25-14 lead, but a forfeit in the 182 pound category but Jackson over the edge, giving them a total 31 points. Every last Titan gave it their all. Marco Reyes won a 4-2 decision and the next three Titans contributed victories as well. Brody Rud earned a 7-2 decision, Riley O’Malley scored an 11-4 decision and Robert Bastyr took down his opponent in 28 seconds. But with a forfeit and too many narrow victories, the Titans fell behind 31-29.