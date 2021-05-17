The Tri-City United baseball team was set back by two double-digit losses on Thursday. In a doubleheader against Southwest Christian, the opposing team ran away with 16-1 and 21-1 victories.
In the first game, the Titans collected just two hits with Caden O'Malley and Chris Johnson each contributing one. O'Malley scored the Titans' sole run in the third inning. He reached first on a catcher's interference, stole second, ran to third on a fielder's choice and scored on a passed ball.
Chris Johnson pitched for the first two innings and threw 12 first pitch strikes and one strikeout. Carter O'Malley threw for the third and fourth and pitched five first pitch strikes. Nolan Readmond pitched the final inning, throwing one first pitch strike and one strikeout.
The sole scorer in the second game was Brendan O'Keefe. O'Keefe opened the fifth inning with a single, advanced to second and third on wild pitches and scored on a fielder's choice. O'Keefe collected one hit, alongside Kayden Factor and Dylan Westerman.
Collin Barnett pitched for the first 2.2 innings, throwing 10 first pitch strikes and one strikeout. Jayson Macho took over for 1.1 innings, throwing five first pitch strikes. Brody Rud took the pitchers mound for 0.2 innings and was followed by Kayden Factor, who threw one first pitch strike.