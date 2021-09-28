The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants hosted Sibley East Tuesday night and battled all night, sending the game to a fifth and final set before succumbing to the Wolverines 3-2 (25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10).
"The girls battled hard and the teams were pretty evenly matched tonight," said Giants head coach Stacey Feser. "They're a great hitting team and came at us hard tonight."
The Wolverines came out on fire in the first set and were able to control the action on their way to the 25-12 win to take a 1-0 lead.
LS-H showed they were going to continue to fight though as in the second set they battled back and overcame a slow start to take the set 25-22, tying the match 1-1.
Sibley East was able to squeak out the third set before an absolute battle took place in the fourth that saw the Giants prevail 28-26 in extra points.
"Morgan Schwandt, our setter, dug some great balls tonight and made their hitters work hard to earn their kills," said Feser.
The Wolverines attack set the pace early in the fifth set which put the Giants on their heels and unfortunately they were not able to overcome the initial gap, which allowed Sibley East to earn the win 15-10 and take the match 3-2.
Feser noted, "In the last match we started too slow and they came out hitting hard right away and we couldn't recover. A fun match to watch as both teams battled hard."
The Giants return to the court Thursday, Sept. 30 when they travel to take on Norwood Young America with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.