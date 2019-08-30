Cleveland/Mankato Loyola Cross Country
COACHES
Head coach: Dale Compton, 16th season
Assistant coach: Alex Nuy. seconnd season
KEY RUNNERS
Mitchell Johnstone – Senior. With a 16:19.0 finish, he led the Crusader boys at state last year where he finished ninth among runners assigned to a team and 11th overall. His finish, a personal record, was six places and 15.4 seconds better than he did at the state meet in 2017. He was an All-Conference runner last year for the third-straight year with a first-place finish at the Valley meet for the second-straight year. He is ranked among the top 10 runners in the state this year.
Jerrett Peterson – Senior. With a PR time of 16:32.7 at the state meet last year, he came in second among his Crusader teammates, was 12th among team runners and finished 19th overall. With that finish he earned All-State honors along with Johnstone. He was an All-Conference runner last year for the second year in a row.
Brett Omtvedt – Senior. He had the Crusaders’ third fastest time at state last year with a 17:24.9 finish for 51st place among team runners. He was an All-Conference runner last year for the third year in a row.
Tyler Erickson – Junior. Battling a stress fracture in his leg, he finished in sixth place for the Crusaders and 91st overall at the 2018 state meet with an 18:21.7. Coming into the race, his PR was 17:45.60. He was an All-Conference runner last year.
Ellie Nygren – Senior. She was the speediest Crusader girl in the sections with a 20.31.7 finish, 1:38 faster than her 2017 section time. She took fourth at the conference meet to make All-Conference.
Abby Skane – Freshman. She was second fastest for the Crusaders at the section meet with a 21:12.9 finish. She took fifth at the conference meet to make All-Conference.
Makenna Mueller – 8th grade. Her 22:35.8 time in the section meet was the fourth best among the Crusaders and good for 70th place.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
James Younge – Freshman. At the state meet last year he was 112th overall and in seventh place for the Crusaders with a 21:39.3 finish.
Cooper Thomez – Senior. He was an alternate at state last year.
Lyndsey Wangsness – 8th grade. She finished sixth for the Crusader girls at the section meet with a time of 23:16.6, for 86th place.
Kaitlyn Sizer – She came in seventh for the Crusader girls at the sections with a 23:44.5 for 90th place.
MOVED ON
Micah Rentschler and Alec Schaefer. They came in fourth and fifth respectively for the Crusaders at the state meet last year.
SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year, competing in their third-straight state meet, the Crusader boys were the Class A ninth seed. With a couple runners fighting through injuries, they finished in 12th place among the 16 teams competing.
This year, the boys return four strong runners in the three seniors, Johnstone, Peterson and Omtvedt, as well as junior Erickson. That quartet is looking for a fifth to boost their finish at state. The Crusader boys start the season as the 10th ranked team in Class A. Often seen road running around Cleveland this summer, even late at night, they have worked hard to live up or surpass this seeding.
On the girls side, the Crusaders are looking to improve on last season's ninth place finish at the Section 2A championship. Having graduated no runners from that team, the girls look to continue to get stronger and move up a few places at the end of the season. Led by Senior Ellie Nygren, the girls team has a nice mix of veteran runners and younger girls.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We are always excited for the start of a new Cross Country season. This year we have the most seniors we have had in a long time with four boys and four girls. There will be strong leadership from our senior class helping to bring along their younger teammates. Having two all-state athletes on the boys team (Mitchell and Jerrett) and a strong number-one runner on the girls team (Ellie) will provide a nice front end for both squads. This group of seniors has worked so hard over the years and deserves all the success they receive. Most of them have been with the program for the past four plus years. They have seen the program continue to develop, and they have all been a huge part of that. We will definitely miss their leadership when they are gone, but until then, we are looking forward to seeing what they can all do in their final season of Crusader Cross Country." — Dale Compton, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
11 – Returning varsity letter winners
8 – Seniors
6 – Returning All-Conference Award winners
2 – Returning All-State runners
12 – Cleveland athletes on the team: seniors Ellie Nygren, Sydnee Germscheid, Cooper Thomez, Brett Omtvedt, Mitchell Johnstone and Jerrett Peterson; junior Tyler Erickson; eighth graders Jewel Factor, Casey Stoffel, Kenna Mueller and Lilly Croatt; and seventh grader TJ Waldron.