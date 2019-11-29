Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late along with gusty winds. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.