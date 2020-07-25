LC Neal Radical (2).jpg

The throw home goes wide to Le Center catcher Neal Radichel as a Waconia runner scores on a sacrifice fly Friday at Ray Plut Field. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

Le Center Braves pitcher Mike Blaschko started on the hill for the locals, going four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking three and fanning two in a 9-2 loss to the Waconia Islanders in over-35 baseball on Friday at Ray Plut Field.

LC Mike Blaschko (2).jpg

Le Center Braves starting pitcher Mike Blaschko goes four innings against Waconia. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

Landon Little provided three innings of relief allowing four runs on six hits, one strikeout and hitting one batter.

Nick Heller went the distance for the Islanders allowing two runs on six hits, striking out eight while handing out nine free passes.

Marcus Collins (2).jpg

Le Center Braves shortstop Marcus Collins bare hands a bad-hop ground ball and throws the Waconia runner out at first. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

The Braves (1-4) were not able to capitalize on those nine walks as they hit into three double plays in the first, third and sixth innings.

Their lone runs came in the bottom of the seventh as Neil Radichel singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a catcher's throwing error. Walks to Marc Collins, Chad Blaschko and Chris Engel loaded the bases, and Collins scored on a wild pitch.

LC Brad O'Keefe (2).jpg

Le Center second baseman/manager Brad O'Keefe throws a Waconia runner out at first. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

Upcoming Games: The Braves travel to Northfield this coming Friday, July 31, for a 7:30 p.m. tilt with the Millers. On Sunday, Aug 2, they play the Mankato Twins at Eagle Lake at 6 p.m.

