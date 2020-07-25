Le Center Braves pitcher Mike Blaschko started on the hill for the locals, going four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking three and fanning two in a 9-2 loss to the Waconia Islanders in over-35 baseball on Friday at Ray Plut Field.
Landon Little provided three innings of relief allowing four runs on six hits, one strikeout and hitting one batter.
Nick Heller went the distance for the Islanders allowing two runs on six hits, striking out eight while handing out nine free passes.
The Braves (1-4) were not able to capitalize on those nine walks as they hit into three double plays in the first, third and sixth innings.
Their lone runs came in the bottom of the seventh as Neil Radichel singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a catcher's throwing error. Walks to Marc Collins, Chad Blaschko and Chris Engel loaded the bases, and Collins scored on a wild pitch.
Upcoming Games: The Braves travel to Northfield this coming Friday, July 31, for a 7:30 p.m. tilt with the Millers. On Sunday, Aug 2, they play the Mankato Twins at Eagle Lake at 6 p.m.