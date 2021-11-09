Sunday evening, the Tri-City United tennis squad celebrated their 2021 team with team awards, letter winner recognition as well as a pair of All-Conference accolades.

All-Conference team member Monserrat Ruiz (right) and All-Conference honorable mention Sami Tiede. (Photo Courtesy Diane Tiede)

Senior Monserrat Ruiz Mendez earned All-Conference honors while junior Sami Tiede was named to the All-Conference honorable mention team.

The TCU Titan tennis team awards, from left to right. Rookie of the Year: Molly Closser; All Conference Honorable Mention: Sami Tiede; Team MVP: Savannah Squires;  Most Improved: Cynthia Balcazar; All Conference and Titan Award: Monserrat Ruiz Mendez. (Photo Courtesy Diane Tiede)

The team awards were awarded as well with senior Savannah Squires earning team MVP, senior Molly Closser claiming the rookie of the year award, senior Cynthia Balcazar being named most improved player and Monserrat Ruiz Mendez earning the Titan Award.

The TCU tennis team's 2021 letter winners (From left to right) Back: Emma Treanor, Sami Tiede, Anne Cooper, Alexis Hoefs, MacKenzie Holmbo and Morgan Mueller. Front: Clara Leonard, Molly Closser, Savannah Squires, Kendra Blaschko, Cynthia Balcazar, Monserrat Ruiz Mendez (Photo Courtesy Diane Tiede)

Lastly, the team recognized their letter winners for the 2021 season beginning with seniors, Kendra Blaschko, Molly Closser, Cynthia Balcazar, Monserrat Ruiz Mendez, Savannah Squires, MacKenzie Holmbo, Morgan Mueller, Emma Treanor and Kacie Traxler, juniors Alexis Hoefs and Sami Tiede, freshman Ava Flintrop and Anne Cooper and eighth grader Clara Leonard.

