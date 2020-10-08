Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet swept the boys and girls divisions in the Valley Conference championship Thursday at Mankato Loyola.
in the boys, the Knight-Raiders scored 28 points, followed by Madelia/Truman/GHEC 41 and Loyola/Cleveland 59.
Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson finished nearly a minute ahead of his closest competitor in 17 minutes, 31.4 seconds over 5,000 meters in a field of 27 runners. Runner-up, LCWM/Nicollet sophomore Christian Fells finished in 18:19.4.
Also for the Crusaders, freshman Jordan Rossow placed 10th in 19:41.3, seventh-grader Koby Kopishke took 20th in 21:53.6, seventh-grader Soren Kelly 21st in 21:56.4, freshman Andrew Bublotz 22nd in 22:00.6 and sophomore James Younge 23rd in 22:05.3.
For the girls, LCWM/Nicollet scored 21 points, followed by Loyola/Cleveland 43 and MTGHEC 73.
Junior Grace Moeller led a 1-2-3 finish for the Knight-Raiders in 20:22.8 out of 26 runners. She finished 2 minutes ahead of runner-up Ella Voges in 22:07.3.
Freshman Lyndsey Wangness led the Crusaders in fourth place (22:53.1).
Also for Loyola/Cleveland, seventh-grader Molly Koester placed sixth (23:30.9), eighth-grader Rachel Ammann ninth (23:42.8), seventh-grader Kathryn Huisken 11th (24:19.6), senior Macey Ziebarth 16th (25:26.6), freshman Jewell Factor 18th (25:50.7), freshman Cora Koester 22nd (26:56.4) and junior Marie Leonard 24th (28:01.4).
All three teams will finish off the season at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Section 2A championships at Montgomery National Golf Club.