Senior co-captains Zach Berndt and Lukas Graff led the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team to a 27-22 victory over host Belle Plaine on Friday.
Berndt, a quarterback and linebacker, completed seven of 17 pass attempts for 87 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 34 yards and one touchdown.
Graff, a running back and linebacker, rushed 14 times for 111 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also caught two passes for 31 yards and had two kickoff returns for 42 yards.
The Giants jumped to a 21-0 lead at halftime. Berndt threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Gupton at 3:03 of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Then he hit Mason Reinhardt for a 22-yard touchdown pass at 5:48 of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Berndt then ran in from 1-yard out to give the Giants a 21-0 lead with 50 seconds left in the half.
The Tigers (0-2) roared back in the second half with three unanswered touchdowns and two-2-point conversions to take a 22-21 lead with 7:31 remaining.
But Graff ran in a 15-yard touchdown with 5:06 to play to give the Giants (1-1) their first victory of the season 27-22.
Gupton led the Giants in receiving with four catches for 34 yards and one touchdown, and he ran back two kicks for 30 yards. Caden Luna had one catch for 16 yards. Jesse Mercado completed the pass to Luna and finished 1 for 1 for 16 yards.
Reihardt led the defense with 10 tackles. Graff had eight stops. Mercado made six tackles; Ethan Genelin and Nathan Gregersen four each; Beau Becker, Noe Sanchez, Will Davis and Gage Bishop three each; Berndt two; and Jacob Stolley, Izak Patterson and Jack Steinborn one each.
The Giants travel to Norwood Young America (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. NYA defeaed Belle Plaine 20-16 and lost to Jordan 42-8.