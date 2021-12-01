Sunday night, the Tri-City United football team gathered to celebrate the 2021 football season and give out awards to players during the annual team banquet. The Titans put together a 6-4 record as a team and advanced to the 3AAA semi-final game before falling to the Waseca Bluejays.
Six members of the team earned All-District and All-District Honorable mention, Caleb Whipps, Payton Hennen, Caden O'Malley, Adam Henze, Marco Reyes and Carter O'Malley. Caden O'Malley also earned South Central District Linebacker of the Year while Reyes was named South Central District Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The team also awarded the MVP award to a pair of Titan's, Caden O'Malley and Adam Henze, who were named co-most valuable players.
Lastly, the team honored its senior class of Jan Moeller, Caleb Whipps, Reice Narum, Brendan O'Keefe, Adam Henze, Brody Lerfald and Tyler Gaudreau,