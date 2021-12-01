TCU Team Award winners

The combined award winners for the Titan football team. 

From left to right; Front Row: Tyler Gaudreau, Caleb Whipps, Brendan O'Keefe, Adam Henze, Caden O'Malley, Carter O'Malley, Brant Lemieux, Kaden Malecha, Kellen O'Keefe. Back Row: Brody Lerfald, Jan Moeller, Reice Narum, Mavrick Birdsell, Payton Hennen, Chris Johnson, Hank Holicky, Jake Kroyer, Marco Reyes, Henry Schendel, Jordan Weiers, Preston Ernste

(Photo courtesy Devin Reyes)

Sunday night, the Tri-City United football team gathered to celebrate the 2021 football season and give out awards to players during the annual team banquet. The Titans put together a 6-4 record as a team and advanced to the 3AAA semi-final game before falling to the Waseca Bluejays.

TCU All-District

All-District and All-District Honorable Mention Winners Left to right; Caleb Whipps, Payton Hennen, Caden O'Malley (South Central District Linebacker of the Year) Adam Henze, Marco Reyes (South Central District Defensive Lineman of the Year), and Carter O'Malley

Six members of the team earned All-District and All-District Honorable mention, Caleb Whipps, Payton Hennen, Caden O'Malley, Adam Henze, Marco Reyes and Carter O'Malley. Caden O'Malley also earned South Central District Linebacker of the Year while Reyes was named South Central District Defensive Lineman of the Year.

TCU Co-MVP

Co-Most Valuable Players: Caden O'Malley (L) and Adam Henze

The team also awarded the MVP award to a pair of Titan's, Caden O'Malley and Adam Henze, who were named co-most valuable players.

TCU seniors 2

The TCU senior class, from left to right; Jan Moeller, Caleb Whipps, Reice Narum, Brendan O'Keefe, Adam Henze, Brody Lerfald, Tyler Gaudreau

Lastly, the team honored its senior class of Jan Moeller, Caleb Whipps, Reice Narum, Brendan O'Keefe, Adam Henze, Brody Lerfald and Tyler Gaudreau,

