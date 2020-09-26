The Tri-City United boys soccer took a loss on Saturday, but proved they could remain competitive even while at a disadvantage. At TCU high school, the Titans battled Southwest Christian to a near standstill, but the opposing team came out ahead 0-2.
It was a close game, but some early points ended up making all the difference. Southwest Christian scored two back-to-back goals in opening minutes, making it their game to lose.
“The opposing team got a couple goals, but I think we played very competitively,” said TCU Coach Carey Langer. “It probably exceeded my expectations since we got down early.”
In spite of the rough start, the Titan’s defenders were the clear standouts of the game. After the first two goals, TCU shored up their defensive game and limited Southwest Christian’s scoring opportunities, demonstrating marked improvement from prior meets.
“I was really pleased with how well we held our form,” said Langer. “That’s been a real problem for us. We’ve been leaving holes in the field a lot and people haven’t been staying in their positions correctly or covering for people that leave their position because they go for a ball.”
Older defenders on the team including senior wing defender Tyler Glockner and junior wing defender Ashton Matejcek put in great performances routing Southwest Christian’s offense and the Titan’s defense was bolstered all the more by emerging players stepping up to hold down the opposing team including freshman wind defender Connor Sluzacek, freshman defensive midfielder Ismael Barrientos and sophomore defensive midfielder Frankie Sanchez.
“All of those players contributed heavily to us getting our defense under control and slowing that team down enough after they got a good start,” said Langer. “Those players came in, got things locked on and were able to keep them out of the net. They really didn’t have a good shot after that.”
Southwest Christian proved to have a formidable defense as well, which made it a challenge for TCU to get the shots on goal they wanted. To add, the Titans were missing a forward, so their offense was not at full capacity. But even with that disadvantage, the Titans held their own.
“I think had he been there, I don’t know that the result would have been different but we definitely would have had more shots on goal,” said Langer. “I was not unhappy with the way played. I think the team adjusted to it well.”
“We proved to ourselves that we can be competitive even when we have people that aren’t there or aren’t in a position they know well,” Langer added.