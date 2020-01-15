The Tri-City United girls basketball (4-5) competition against Norwood Young America had more ups and downs than a rollercoaster. It was turbulent game on Tuesday, Jan. 14 that had the Titans looking like the sure victors one minute, and then down to a tie with NYA the next. Only at the final moments was TCU able to clinch the 59-52 victory.
“It’s kind of a resemblance of our season so far,” said TCU Coach Eric Specht. “We go in spurts where we start our second half and think this team can be really special and then we go in spurts where we show our lack of confidence, our timidness. This is who we have been all year and as we move forward to sections, hopefully we can get some more of those 7-8 minute stretches and extend those into longer parts of the game.”
The Titans demonstrated what they looked like at their strongest. Throughout the first half, NYA gave TCU real trouble. Despite standout performances from Sam Lang, who scored 12 points in the first half and 15 total to become the team’s scoring leader, and Erica Jackson, who collected two three-pointers in the first and a total of 13 points, the Titans ended the first half at a 25-25 tie.
However, it was a whole different story when the girls came back on the court. The Titans jumped out of the gate with a dominant performance led by Jess Dull and Grace Factor. Dull collected 14 points, while Factor obtained 10. Seven minutes into the second half, the Titans put 15 additional points on the board before NYA had collected just five. The girls had such control of the ball that when they missed a shot, another member of the team could pick it up immediately and go for a second attempt.
Unfortunately for the Titans, that game changing spurt ended about halfway through the second. NYA started collecting rebounds and taking the ball to the other end of the court. TCU fell back and what was a 50-35 lead for the Titans became 52-52 tie in just a matter of minutes. Specht stated that NYA made a comeback because girls become more timid in their approach when their opponents start scoring.
“This is a team that I would say plays off of its emotion more than any other team that I’ve had here at Tri-City United, good and bad,” said Specht. “I think we need to work on our mental toughness. It’s not the ability, it's the mental side of things.”
The game was tied with just a minute left on the scoreboard. It was anyone’s game, but thankfully, the Titans picked it back up with some free throw opportunities to end the game at 57-52.
“It was a fun game, but just coming off of it it was definitely stressful,” said Jess Dull. “This is our second win straight in a row. That hasn’t happened a lot this season so it feels pretty good.”