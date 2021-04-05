Coaches
Head coach: Jamie Nelson, 2nd year
Assistant coaches: Bryce Brunz, 5th year, and Phil Campbell, 1st year
Key Players
"Junior Adam Henze is our strongest returning player," Nelson said.
Keep Your Eye On
"Junior Ryan Westerhouse has been playing and practicing well," Nelson said
Moved On
Jorgia Pumper, Jacob Duque, Josh Lebrun, Chase Vargo, Austin Christensen, Matthew Bartholowmew
2019 Recap
TCU boys placed second in the Minnesota River Conference and 10th in Section 2AA. The girls did not have a complete team.
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Last season was difficult for everyone," Nelson said. "When the pandemic was new we were still hoping for a shortened season. Obviously that didn’t happen, so we stayed in contact and focused on swing and putting fundamentals. We also encouraged our athletes to keep fit in the weight room and with Jazzercise videos."
2021 Season Outlook
"We are hoping for a strong season, but have reasonable expectations," Nelson said. "We have a team full of great kids who are excited about becoming better golfers."
Coach's Comments
"Our girls' team is a small group made up of new golfers, but they are big hitters, have great attitudes and are working hard to improve everyday," Nelson said.
By The Numbers
26 — total players
6 — letter winners
3 — seniors