The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants wrestling team won't be sending anyone to state in 2021, but a young and inexperienced team got a lot better throughout the season, and one wrestler came very close to making the big tournament.
On Saturday, March 20 at the Section 2A individual wrestling tournament finals, Dylan Novak was pinned by Tucker Wills, of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, giving Wills second place in the 138-pound division and a berth in the state tournament. After an excellent individual tournament, Novak had to settle for third place in the section.
In the weeks leading up to sections, Novak was collecting more and more wins, and he carried that momentum into the playoffs.
"Dylan made an awesome run at the end of the season," LS-H coach Mike May said. " You could see his passion for the sport growing throughout the season, and he peaked at the right time.
In the quarterfinals of the Section 2A tournament, Novak was knocked out by Kade Sammons, of Windom-Mountain Lake, in a 14-1 major decision; Sammons went on to win the tournament.
In the first round of consolation, Novak beat out Jayden Torgeson, of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove, by a 19-8 major decision. In his next match, Novak managed to pin Adrian Area's Breyer Hieronimus in 57 seconds. That win sent Novak to the second day of the tournament.
In the consolation finals, also known as the third place match, Novak pinned Dylan Withers, of Jackson County Central, in just 38 seconds. Since the wrestler who beat Novak in the first round, Sammons, won the tournament, Novak was given the chance to face Wills in the true second match. Wills, though, got the better of Novak and ended his season.
There's always next year for Novak, though.
"The coaches are extremely proud of his determination and the fierce competitive nature he brought to the tournament season," May said. "He is going to be a force to be reckoned with next season."
Section results
No other Giants wrestlers were able to reach the second day of sections this time around, though some did pick up a win on the day.
Luca Greenig wrestled in the 106-pound class, and he was defeated my a Maple River and then a Blue Earth Area wrestler, first by pin and then by no contest. Wyatt Genelin wrestled in the 120-pound division and suffered a similar fate, losing by major decision to a Maple River wrestler and then a no contest to a NRHEG wrestler.
Mark Boisjolie, at 126 pounds, won his first match of the tournament, taking down a WEM-JWP wrestler by pinfall at the 1:01 mark. He then lost to a Maple River wrestler by fall in the quarterfinals and again by fall to a Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestler in the consolation first round.
At 145 pounds, Jordan Grinde received a no contest victory over a Medford wrestler. He then dropped his match against Kenyon-Wanamingo by fall. However, he recovered in the consolation first round, beating a Westfield opponent by an 8-6 decision. That sent him to the consolation semifinals, where he was ousted by a Blue Earth Area wrestler in a technical fall.
Andy Genelin was knocked out at 152 pounds with a loss by fall in his first match and a no contest in the second. Ethan Geneline, at 160 pounds, meanwhile, lost his first match by a late fall against a Lake Crystal opponent, but he came beack with a pin in 21 seconds in the consolation first round over a Maple River wrestler. He was then ousted by fall in the consolation semifinals by a Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestler.
George Doherty was defeated by fall by a Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestler in his first match, and he was then given a bye in the first round of consolation. In the consolation semifinals, he was pinned by a Blue Earth Area wrestler. Isaias Sanchez has the same path as Doherty, losing by fall to a Blue Earth Area wrestler in the first round, getting a bye in the second round, and losing by fall to a NRHEG wrestler in the consolation semifinals.
At 285 pounds, Noe Sanchez lost by fall to a NRHEG wrestler in the first round. In the consolation first round, though, Sanchez earned a pin win at 1:52 over a Maple River opponent. His season ended in the consolation semis, as he was pinned by a Medford opponent.
It was a tough season for the Giants, who led with a number of young wrestlers and were always short of a full team. But coach May saw a lot of improvement over the season, and the squad only loses two to graduation — Ethan Genelin and Isaias Sanchez. That leaves 10 wrestlers who could return for the 2021-22 season.
"I am extremely proud of the leadership that Ethan and Isaias showed this season," May said. "They helped lead the younger wrestlers on the team and will be missed next year. The younger wrestlers showed a lot of improvement throughout the season and seemed motivated to work to improve themselves this offseason in the weight room and on the mat."