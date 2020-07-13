The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants U17 baseball team finished 1-3 over a few days at a tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. For Zach Berndt, though, it will be a memorable weekend.
LS-H 16, Mandan 1
In the first game on Friday against Mandan, the Giants banged out 16 hits by seven different players in a dominating five-inning win.
Berndt went for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a home run, triple, double, a single, four runs scored and five RBIs.
Caydon Luna also was perfect at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a walk, four runs and two RBIs.
Nathan Gregerson batted 3 for 4 with one run and four RBIs. Ethan Hathaway went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. Tanner Tellijohn batted 2 for 3 with one run and two RBIs. Sam Gupton went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs. Aiden Gulbrandson finished 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Gupton went three innings with no runs on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts to earn the victory.
Tellijohn pitched the last two innings, allowing one run (unearned) on no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
West Fargo 2, LS-H 1
In game two on Friday, the West Fargo Aces scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Giants 2-1 in seven innings.
Gregerson went the distance on the mound, throwing a one-hitter with two unearned runs on three walks and two strikeouts.
Berndt led LS-H in hitting, going 2 for 4 with a double. Gupton (1-4, RBI) and Gulbrandson (1-1) also had a hit.
Excelsior 9, LS-H 1
In game three on Saturday, Excelsior out hit LS-H 11-6 in winning 9-1 in seven innings.
Berndt pitched the first 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
Tellijohn pitched one third of an inning with one earned run on one hit.
Ben Miller led the Giants in hitting at 3 for 3. Gupton, Berndt and Gregerson all singled in loading the bases in the first inning, and Gupton scored on a wild pitch third strike to Tellijohn.
Dilworth 4, LS-H 0
In the fourth and final game on Saturday, Dilworth shut out hit LS-H 4-0 in seven innings.
The Giants had just two hits. Hathaway and Berndt both went 1 for 3.
Hathaway also started at pitcher, going two innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits, no walks and one strikeout.
Gupton pitched the next three innings without allowing a run on five hits.
Luna threw the last two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.