The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants U19 baseball team seemed to have the game in hand, leading 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning at Sechler Park in Northfield.
But Ethan Lanthier hit a three-run walk-off home run to edge the Giants 5-4 on Thursday. It was Northfield's fourth win in a row to start the season and the second walk-off hit.
Tristan O'Brien led the Giants (6-7) in hitting and pitching. He batted 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. He pitched the first 4⅔ innings, allowing two runs on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
One other Giant had a hit. Tommy Gupton went 1 for 4 with a double.
Burke Nesbit relieved O'Brien and lasted 1⅓ innings, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Tyler Pengilly picked up the loss, allowing two hits, including the three-run homer and striking out one in ⅔ of an inning pitched.
The Giants scored three runs in the fourth inning. Zack Berndt was hit by a pitch. Jayce Luna and Logan Kahlow walked, Charlie Weick hit a sacrifice fly to score Berndt, and O'Brien doubled in Luna and Kahlow.
After Northfield cut the lead to 3-2 with two runs in the fifth inning, the Giants scored their final run in the sixth when Kahlow reached on an error and later scored on a single by O'Brien.
LS-H travels to La Crescent Saturday for a pair of games at 1 p.m. versus La Crescent and 3:30 p.m. versus Viroqua, Wisconsin, at George Horihan Complex.