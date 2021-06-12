Tri-City United's two state track and field qualifiers, junior Jacob Meyer and sophomore Marcus Reyes, both finished strong to qualify for the big show for their first time.
In the Section 2A state qualifying meet Saturday at Mankato West, Meyer made state in two events. He finished second in both 110-meter hurdles in 15.88 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.92. The top two individuals in each event make state.
Reyes took second in the 400-meter run in 52.23 to make state. He also finished 11th in the 200 run in 24.48.
Jacob Meyer
In the 110 hurdles, Meyer had to catch up to win, so he had a good kick at the end.
"In the 110 I was back a little bit," Meyer said. "I noticed out of the corner of my eyes that there were a few people in front of me, and I said to myself 'I don't want to lose this race,' and I pushed past that and put my best ability on the line out there."
Meyer had the fastest seed time going into the section, but he was ranked sixth in the 300 hurdles, so had to pull off an upset to make state.
"I was ranked almost last in the first heat," Meyer said. "I said to myself 'you're got to give everything you've got in the last race.' And I pushed. There were people in front of me, but again I had to push at the end."
Running in the tough lane seven, Meyer said, "You can't pace yourself. You just got to give everything you've got."
He said it was definitely a surprise upset. He had to run his personal best to do it.
Meyer had no expectations going into the section.
"I went into it with an open mind," he said. "I hoped to win, but I'll try my best and take whatever happens. There is always room for improvement, but it was a great performance."
Meyer stepped up big time this season. Two years ago in the 110 prelims, he just missed going to finals and this year he made state. "So definitely the 110 is a big improvement," Meyer said. "And I didn't run the 300 at section the last time."
Meyer said he got faster by hard work and the right mental attitude.
"My coach was a big help and inspiration," Meyer said of Craig Nordling, the head boys coach and hurdles coach. "Even before the race, he said 'give it your all,' and I did. Then my teammates obviously lifted me up a lot."
At state, Meyer said, "I'm just going to keep working and get whatever I can get. Hopefully around 15.6 or 15.5 would be my goal. I'll take anything as long as I do my best."
Son of Nan and Tad Meyer, Meyer sits No. 3 all-time in TCU school history for the 110 hurdles.
Marcus Reyes
Reyes also needed to play catch up to qualify for state in the 400 run.
"At the beginning I was like third or fourth," Reyes said. "In the straightway I ended up catching up a little bit passing two guys and on the back half I stayed pace with."
He trailed first-place runner, Fairmont junior Hudson Artz, all the way. Artz finished first in 50.62, about 2 seconds ahead of Reyes.
"I tried to keep up with the person who was in first place and luckily I came in second," Reyes said. "I thought I was catching up to him in the back half, but then he went into another gear and I couldn't catch up to him."
This Reyes' first loss in the 400. His personal record is 51.36.
Reyes said making state as a sophomore is "amazing. I couldn't be happier."
He got faster this summer during quarantine.
"I can thank my dad for training me, and he's been making me do a lot of work ever since I was a kid, and it's paid off," Reyes said.
Son of Devin and Joe Reyes, Marcus sits No. 2 all-time in TCU school history for the 400 dash.
He also said Nordling "has helped me a lot this year. In practices, he's made me go with short distance to really try and focus on the beginning of the race."
In addition Reyes credits his coaches in other sports.
"I can really thank my football coach (head Matt Collins) and this year's wrestling coaches (co-head coaches Shaun Timmerman and Paul Nordgren) for really helping me out in those sports, too. Training in those seasons has helped my out a lot," Reyes said.
Reyes competed in a variety of events this season, including everything from the 100 to 400 dashes, as well the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams and the triple jump and discus throw.
His goal at state is "to place top three. I want to get a new PR. My goal is to get under 51."
The state boys meet runs Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Albertville.
Other Titans shine in section
The TCU girls 4x800 relay team of Makayla Erickson, Annabelle Davies, Ruiz and Plut missed state by one place, finishing second in 10:22.93.
The boys' 4x800 relay team of Connor Antony, Dante Juberian, Chase Goecke and Austin Rutt took sixth place in 9:07.09.
Junior Charlotte Houn placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.28) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (52.86).
Senior Jack Erickson placed ninth in the 300 hurdles (45.46).
Junior Lauren Houn finished fifth in the 100 dash (13.70).
In the 1600 run, Plut placed eighth in 5:59.20, and Antony finished 13th in 5:25.80.
Ruiz took seventh in the 800 run (2:36.94).
Rutt placed 14th in the 3200 run (11:58.31).
In the pole vault, junior Dylan Thompson landed tied for seventh (10-1), and eighth-grader Alexis Marcussen finished 12th (7-8).
TCU boys finished eighth out of 26 teams in the second with 28.50 points. Belle Plaine placed first with 91.
TCU girls took 13th out of 23 teams with 18 points. Belle Plaine also won the girls team title with 128.50 points.