Faribault got a lift from its second line Saturday to skate past Minnesota River 6-1 at Faribault Ice Arena.
Rylie Starkson and Ashley Rost each scored twice for the Falcons (4-0, 2-0 Big 9) while Anna Selly and Isabelle Stephes added goals for a Faribault squad averaging 7.5 goals through four games.
“It wasn’t our best game by any means,” Falcons head coach Mike Dietsch said. “We’re putting the puck on the net a lot. Averaging 14-15 shots a period isn’t a bad thing. We have two solid lines and I have two sets of forwards. Our second line was really good tonight, smart. They made a lot of good plays.”
Faribault outshot the Bulldogs 40-12 for the game and started scoring more as the game wore on.
The Falcons led 1-0 after the first period when Selly scored at the 9 minute, 14-second mark of the first period. Starkson’s first goal came at 6:17 of the second period off an assist from Serenity Knott before Rost scored at 8:41 to make it 3-0.
Minnesota River (3-2) got a goal at 12:58 of the second period from Keely Olness to make it 3-1.
Rost added her second tally of the game with 39 seconds remaining in the period on assists from Grace McCoshen and Selly to make it 4-1.
“Ashley Rost has really come on,” Dietsch said. “I spent about 15 minutes with her tweaking a couple of things on her shot and all of a sudden she’s like a kid in a candy store. She’s like, ‘Coach, this is the greatest thing.’ She’s just teeing it up every chance she gets. She’s shooting the puck hard.”
Starkson netted her second goal of the game at 4:14 of the third period and Stephes scored an unassisted goal at 13:27 to make it 6-1.
Madison Kisor turned away 34 shots for the Bulldogs and several quality chances for Faribault.
“You can just sit there and look at the number of shots and you look at the number of quality opportunities and she did a pretty nice job,” Minnesota River head coach Tom Blaido said.
The Bulldogs had several chances of their own but their attempts tended to go over the net or wide of the net, leading to the shot disparity.
“They’ve got a lot of speed and talent,” Blaido said of the Falcons. “We knew coming into the game we were going up against a tough opponent. If we’re going to get better, we want to be playing these tough teams. Yeah, we’re going to take on the chin a few times but we’ll reload the cannon and go back after it.”
Minnesota River opened the season with three consecutive wins but lost its second in a row. The Bulldogs will face New Ulm Thursday at 7 p.m. in Le Sueur while Faribault moves on to face Rochester Century Tuesday in Faribault. Minnesota River defeated the Panthers 7-2 Nov. 7.