The Tri-City United softball team was filled with heavy hitters on Tuesday, nabbing two double-digit victories over Mayer Lutheran in what may be record breaking for batter Ellaina Novak. The Titans trounced the Crusaders 30-13 and 15-5, collecting their first wins this season.
Game 1: TCU 30, Mayer 13
The Titans jumped out of the gate with three runs at the top of the first. Molly Closser started with a triple and was easily knocked in by a double from Ellaina Novak. Novak was sent to home plate by a home run by Anastasia Rynda. Novak then shutout the Crusaders at the bottom of the first with three strikeouts.
TCU claimed two more runs in the second. Payton Singleton scored on a fly ball to center field by Novak, followed by Brooke Blaschko stealing home. By the time the Crusaders earned their first run, the Titans were up 5-1.
The Titans doubled up on their score in the third. After singling, Rachel Rynda stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and reached home on an error. Savannah Squires scored on a dropped third strike. Novak then hit a grand slam, sending herself, Singleton on third, Nikaija Young on second and Closser on first into home. The Titans were now up 11-1 and Novak struck out three more batters in the bottom of the third.
But the Titans hadn’t peaked just yet. After a six-run third inning, TCU produced six more runs in the fourth. Squires earned the first home off a single by Young. After singling, Singleton advanced to home on a passed ball. Closser was on first, Blaschko on second and Young on third when Novak stepped up to the plate and hit yet another grand slam. The Titans racked up 17 runs before Rachel Rynda added another, scoring on a single by Squires.
At the bottom of the fourth, Mayer Lutheran started to make real gains. The Crusaders earned a grand slam of their own and collected four additional runs on top - ending the inning down 18-9.
The Titans gains were more modest in the fifth, with Isabelle Factor scoring on a single by Singleton and Singleton reaching home on single by Closser. The Crusaders whittled down their disadvantage, earning three more runs in the bottom, ending the fifth at 20-13.
But the Titans were ready to have their best inning yet racking up ten runs in the sixth. Young batted in Rachel Rynda and Alexis Hoefs reached home on the throw. Young and Blaschko then scored on an error by the right fielder, just before Novak hit her third home run of the game, batting in herself and Closser. Anastasia Rynda advanced to home on a single by Hoefs, Rachel Rynda was batted in by Factor and finally Singleton knocked in both Hoefs and Factor with a single.
Adding insult to injury, the Titans kept the Crusaders scoreless in the sixth, winning by a 17-point margin.
“Despite a rain delay, the girls came ready to play,” said Coach Kelly Jo Closser. “The girls really showed their stuff at the plate tonight. Molly Closser and Payton Singleton both had 4 hits each in this game. Ana Rynda came out on fire as well hitting her first Varsity home run.”
“But Ellaina Novak stole the show tonight,” Closser added. “Ellaina had a busy day at the plate, going five for five and a walk in our 30-13 victory over Mayer Lutheran … I am pretty sure she broke a lot of records tonight. You don’t see a lot of back to back to back Homeruns, let alone with two of three being grand slams, and I have watched a ton of softball.”
Novak ended the game with five hits at bat, four runs and 11 RBIs. Molly Closser, Payton Singleton all Rachel Rynda earned four runs as well, while Brooke Blaschko and Nikaija Young produced three and Anastasia Rynda, Savannah Squires, Alexis Hoefs and Isabelle Factor each contributed two.
In total, the team was at bat 45 times, producing 30 runs, 27 hits, 23 RBIs, eight walks and five strikeouts.
Novak pitched for five of six innings, throwing 114 pitches, 65 strikes and eight strikeouts while giving up eight hits, six walks and five runs. Hoefs pitched for one inning, throwing 35 pitches, 20 strikes, one strikeout while giving up eight runs, eight hits and one walk.
Game 2: TCU 15, Mayer 5
While the second game was not the record-breaking success of the first, the Titans still ran away with a 10-run lead. Mayer opened the first with two runs, but the Titans quickly took the lead at the bottom of the inning. Anastasia Rynda batted in Closser and Novak with a single, tying the game 2-2. Rynda then advanced to home for the third run on a single by Factor.
TCU then knocked out the Crusaders 1-2-3 in a ground out, pop out and line out, before racking up four runs in the second. Kacie Traxler scored on a single by Closser. Lexi Factor took home on walk by Anastasia Rynda, followed by Closser running home on a walk by Rachel Rynda. Novak then ran home just before a ground out.
The Crusaders hit back with a home run in the third, but with no one on base, Mayer remained at a 7-3 disadvantage. The Titans followed up with four more runs. Traxler scored on a single by Lexi Factor, Factor was batted in by a fly ball from Closser, Blaschko scored on a passed ball and Closser reached home on a ground out.
Novak led the fourth taking out the Crusaders 1-2-3 with two strikeouts and pop out to shortstop Lexi Factor. Blaschko then batted in Young with a double to score their 12th run. The Crusaders added two runs in the fifth with a home run, but they couldn’t come close to the Titans. TCU finished the game with three more runs at the bottom of the fifth as Novak scored on a single by Rachel Rynda, Anastasia Rynda advanced to home on a fielder’s choice, and Isabelle Factor was batted in by Young.
“We had some really great effort from the girls tonight on defense and came up with some really big plays from Lexi Factor and Molly Closser on the left side of the infield,” said Coach Closser. “Once again, the girls kept the fire at the plate and Rachel Rynda, Ana Rynda and Isabelle Factor all ended the game with 3 RBI’s each. Leading the defense, Ellaina Novak had four strikeouts, while the left side of the field combo of Lexi Factor and Molly Closser collected eight outs.”
Over 28 times at bat, the Titans earned 15 runs, 13 hits, 13 RBIs and eight walks. Closser and Novak collected three runs each, Anastasia Rynda, Lexi Factor and Kacie Traxler produced two and Brooke Blaschko, Isabelle Factor and Nikaija Young contributed one.
Novak pitched for all five innings and threw 68 pitches, 45 strikes and four strikeouts while giving up seven hits, five runs and one walk.