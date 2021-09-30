Thursday night, the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team hosted the Alden Conger Knights with first place in the Valley Conference on the line as both teams entered the match undefeated in conference play. It was Alden Conger that came out on top, earning a 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21) victory despite Cleveland taking the first set victory.
Taylin Gosch led the Clippers with 27 set assists while adding five kills, five blocks, and six digs. Grayce Kortuem added 12 kills and 4 blocks while Ava Hahn added 10 kills, 14 digs and three aces.
Emma Sweere led the team with 25 digs.
With the loss, Cleveland is now 14-6 (5-1 conference) on the season and will travels to Maple River Friday, Oct. 30 for a match beginning at 1 p.m.