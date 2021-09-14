The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team continued to roll Tuesday night when the team defeated the Sibley East Wolverines. The Clippers won the match 3-1 (26-28, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11) over the Wolverines to improve to 7-2 (1-0 in conference) on the season.
Grayce Kortuem led Cleveland with 13 kills while Emily Kern added nine kills. Taylin Gosch set up the offense recording 33 assists while scoring four kills and was 11/11 on serving.
Ava Hahn was 20 for 20 on the service line and recorded five aces and six kills. Libero Emma Sweere had 12 digs and three aces. Savannah Meyer had eight digs and three aces.
The Clippers return to the court Thursday, Sept. 16 with a road match against St. Clair.