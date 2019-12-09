Tri-City United was one of 12 teams invited to compete at the Glencoe Silver Lake Tournament Saturday Dec. 7. All three of the TCU wrestlers who made it to the final rounds earned a sixth-place finish.
TCU faced a bevy of competition at the tournament including BOLD, Glencoe, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, Kimball Area, New Ulm Area, Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola, Trinity, Wabasso, Watertown Mayer-Lutheran, Windom-Mountain Lake and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Even through the heavy competition, Tri-City United managed to place some wrestlers in the final rounds.
In the 126 weight class, Sam Gupton was one of Titans' strongest performers. He earned five points for the team in the quarterfinals by pinning New Ulm’s Wyatt Pollard at 4:48. However, Gupton was narrowly defeated by Pollard in the 5th place match 6-4, placing Gupton at sixth.
Jordan Grinde and Dylan Novak both collected two points each for the Titans and placed sixth. Grinde moved into sixth after defeating Watertown Mayer-Lutheran’s Colin Sullivan in an 8-1 decision in the consolation round in the 145 weight class. Novak also declared victory in the 132 consolation round, besting BOLD’s Ryan Glass in a 4-3 decision, but fell in a 9-2 decision in the 5th place match against Watertown Mayer-Lutheran’s Patrick Duske.
Mark Boisjolie, Isaias Sanchez and Noe Sanchez also competed at the tournament but didn't place.
The Le Sueur-Henderson Wrestling team will host its next meet 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 against St. Peter and Maple River.