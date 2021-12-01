As the Minnesota River Bulldogs hosted the Fairmont Cardinals in their 2021-22 home opener Tuesday night, it became immediately clear that offense was going to dominate the night. Despite a six goal performance from the Bulldogs, Fairmont scored three consecutive in the final eight minutes to defeat Minnesota River 8-6.
"It was a wild one; I wouldn't have expected 14 goals tonight, so it was a tough one," said Bulldog head coach Chris Miller. "I don't think we played to our potential because there is a lot of talent in that room with a lot of potential to be a very good hockey team and tonight we just weren't our best selves."
Minnesota River wasted no time lighting the lamp with the opening goal coming just 1:34 into the game as Reice Narum scored with an assist from Travis Kotek.
The Cardinals tied things up 6:04 into the game before Drew Simonette gave the Bulldogs the lead back with a goal assisted by Brooks Reicks at 12:23.
Less than a full minute later, Fairmont once again tied things back up before Minnesota River ripped off three straight goals, the second on the night from Simonette assisted by Judson Narum followed by Brendan O'Keefe assisted by Simonette and Dylan Hunt and the second period goal from Diego Hettig which was assisted by Narum and Alex Schaffer.
The wild play continued though as the Cardinals responded with three unanswered goals, two of them on power play opportunities, to tie the game 5-5 2:49 into the third period.
"The offense has been good," noted Miller. "It's hard to find any complaints with 11 goals in two games but defensively we have to clean that up, if we do that we will turn these losses into wins.
With 8:46 remaining, O'Keefe found the back of the net for the second time on the night with an unassisted goal to put the Bulldogs ahead but just over a minute later, Fairmont once again scored an equalizer. After drawing an interference penalty, the Cardinals took the lead with 4:15 to go and as the Bulldogs were forced to pull the goalie to try and tie the game back up, Fairmont was able to score the dagger empty-net goal.
"We just need to be smarter, especially when we go to check a guy, we need to keep our arms and elbows in and do it at the proper time," said Miller. "We are waiting too long and the hits have been late and are penalties, we just have to be smarter about how we conduct ourselves."
The Cardinals finished the night with a slight 34-33 edge in shots on goal and were 2-2 on penalty kills whereas the Bulldogs were 1-3 on the penalty kill.
Simonette finished with three points, two goals and an assist while O'Keefe had a pair of goals.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are 1-1 on the season and will return to action Thursday, Dec. 2, when they take the short trip to Mankato to take on the Scarlets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mankato All Seasons Arena.