Sweeping the doubles, Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team upset Sibley East 4-3 on Tuesday in the Minnesota River Conference final at Le Center.
Straight-set doubles' wins went to No. 1 Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda, No. 2 Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo and No. 3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires.
"We really played well at doubles, sweeping all three spots," TCU coach Phil Murry said.
"Gabby and Rachel really put it all together tonight. The best match they have played all year.
"Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo dominated from the beginning in winning 6-1, 6-0.
"Alley Schley and Savannah Squires continue to play very consistently at No. 3 doubles.
"Sami Tiede came through with a huge three-set victory at No. 4 singles to win the match.
"Very proud of how oir girls came out tonight. We have really played pretty well the last 3 weeks but didn’t have much to show for it.
The Titans and the Wolverines meet again on Thursday in Arlington in a non-conference match.
TCU/Cleveland 4, Sibley East 3
Singles
1. Jac Wibstad, SE, def. Josie Plut 6-1, 6-2
2. Rachel Widmer, SE, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-1, 6-0
3. Shelby Dieball. SE. def. Morgan Mueller 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2
4. Sami Tiede, TCU, def. Ashtyn Bullert 6-3, 2-6, 6-2
Doubles
1. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda, TCU, def. Holly Otto-Mallory Sylvester 6-2, 6-2
2. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo, TCU, def. Jess Widmer-Chloe Reyes 6-1, 6-0
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Morgan Thoele- Morgan Bednarek 6-1, 6-2