With their sights on 2021, the young Cleveland varsity basketball girls have worked hard to improve this season, but as the only senior on the team, Mya Krenik won’t be around next year to enjoy the fruits of their efforts.
As the Clippers have just three wins, head coach Joe Remiger wishes that Krenik could have experienced more success in her final season, but he is grateful she is participating because her unselfishness has set an excellent example.
“I feel genuinely bad for Mya, but I am thankful she came out this year. It would have been so easy for her to have said ‘We’re not going to win many games, so what am I going to gain out of this? I’m done.’ But she loves basketball too much to do that. Never once on the court have I thought ‘this game’s all about Mya.’ Instead, she’s all about Cleveland girls basketball.”
While other girls have left the program over the years, Krenik’s decision to participate came down to her wanting to contribute to the positive atmosphere of an emerging team.
“I like this sport, the coaches, and the players,” said the 5-foot-8 guard. “Everyone strives to get better every day at practice and in games. They have such big hearts, positive attitudes and caring personalities, and they are some of the hardest working girls I have ever played sports with. Our team had never played together before, but we have progressed so much since the beginning of the season that I do believe next year it is going to pay off. Even though I will not be a part of it, I hope that each of them continues to work hard and stay team players.”
Besides her resolve, Krenik’s work as defender is also an example to her underclassman and an asset to the team, Remiger said.
“In summer ball, there was a time when she was playing really good defense, and Dave (assistant coach Dave Cink) said ‘if we had four more Myas out there, nobody could score on us,’ so those kinds of things the younger girls see and say ‘this is who I need to be.’”
It took Krenik a little bit to get accustomed to her younger teammates, but the effort was worth it, she said.
“At first it was hard on me being the only senior because none of my close friends in my class were out for basketball. Now I realize that I have created strong friendships with every one of them. It makes playing basketball so much fun. Last year we said ‘family’ in the huddle before the starting players went out on the court, but that team did not feel like family compared to this year. This year feels like family because everyone has each other's backs.”
Also participating in volleyball and softball—sports that rank much higher on the Cleveland girls’ popularity poll—Krenik is Cleveland’s only female three-sport senior athlete.
“I have been playing these three sports ever since I could go out for them,” she said. “They have taught me that I have to work for what I get and do not just get handed stuff. Although some sports have not gone my way, they have taught me real life skills that I can take with me through college.”
One of those skills is leadership, she said.
“I strive to be the best leader and role model that I can. I try to help my teammates become the best versions of themselves. I don't consider myself better just because I am older. I make mistakes, they make mistakes, and we win as a team and lose as a team.”
While Krenik hasn’t racked up tons of statistics on the court this winter, she still hopes she has left a mark.
“Our team has a tendency to not give up even when things get hard. We just have to keep pushing through and trying. I have taught them that hard work and determination will pay off in the end, so the legacy that I want to leave behind is to follow your dreams. If you have a passion for something, pursue it and do not look back.”
But at the final buzzer, it’s not what’s on the scoreboard that matters, she said.
“For me, it is not all about winning. Character and the way you treat others is the most important quality that someone can have in life.”
Krenik and the rest of the Clipper girls will be in action on Monday when they travel to Le Sueur for their final game of the regular season. A week later, in the first round of the section playoffs, the seventh-seeded Clippers travel to Prinsburg to take on second-seeded Central Minnesota Christian.