An early barrage of runs from the Waconia Islanders put the Le Center Braves behind the eight ball Friday night at Ray Plut Field. The Braves lost their regular season finale by a score of 13-3 in six innings, as the Islanders doubled the Braves hit output.
Waconia wasted no time in the top of the first when they managed to put their first four batters on base while bringing in a pair of runs. The Islanders followed up the two-run first inning with a four-run second inning after a pair of misplayed balls in the outfield allowed hitters who hit singles advance to third.
In the bottom of the second inning Le Center earned its first hit as Chris Kleinschmidt hit a soft grounder to shortstop that he was able to beat out. Kleinschmidt then stole second but was stranded as the Braves couldn't pick up another hit.
The Islanders once again put runs on the scoreboard in the third with three more runs to take a 9-0 lead. After a 1-2-3 inning from Le Center, Waconia added three more runs in the fourth.
The Braves put together their first run after Neal Radichel led off with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Kollee Burkhardsmeier brought Radichel home with a deep sac fly before a single from Ben Hollerich put another runner in scoring position that Le Center wasn't able to bring home after a popup ended the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, trailing 12-1 and needing at least two runs to stay alive in the game, the Braves once again put together a solid inning. Ryan Wolf reached first after being hit by a pitch before a wild pitch advanced him to second.
Tom Heilman then smoked a single straight through the middle of the diamond before Chris Engel hit an RBI bloop single into left field. Justin Lutterman followed that run up with an RBI single to cut the Islander lead to nine and push the game into a sixth inning.
Waconia however responded in the top of the sixth inning with a run to take a 13-3 lead and after Le Center couldn't respond in the bottom of the inning, the game ended via run rule.
The Braves recorded eight hits on the night while the Islanders finished the game with 16.
With the loss, Le Center finishes the regular season with a 3-12 record and now awaits seeding for postseason play which will be announced after teams finalize their seasons Sunday, August 8.