Before the start of the Cleveland volleyball season, head coach Bree Meyer said St. Clair was one of the two teams the Clippers needed to knock off if they were going to be a contender for the Valley title.
The Clippers did just that Thursday with a 3-1 win over the Cyclones in St. Clair. The Cyclones had defeated the Clippers 3-0 every season for the past four years.
McKenna Robb, who played in three of those matches, was glad to record a win against the Cyclones.
“It’s a very big confidence booster for us,” said the senior, who ended the night with 24 kills and 19 digs. “It’s our first conference game. We faced some adversity, and it shows we can fight through.”
Robb thought the Clippers played well when they lost in Comfrey the Tuesday prior, and it exposed weak areas to work on during Wednesday’s practice.
“Those corner tips, we got those up tonight. That was a big thing. I think our passing was better. Without passing, you can’t set, and without setting, you can’t hit.”
Ultimately, everyone knowing the Clippers were capable made the difference, she said.
“Going into this game we wanted to beat them for so long, and we have some new girls, some new blood. Those girls are not intimidated, like Emma Sweere, she’s never played against them.”
Punctuated by an Emily Kern ace block, the Clippers won the first set 25-17. Set two ended with the same score after a Robb backcourt kill. In both games, misfired kills and serves hurt the Cyclones.
“St. Clair served aggressively and more to the line,” said Meyer. “Having Mazie (Anderson) in back who can play that line helped a lot because she is able to read what’s in and what’s out.”
Making sure fans got their money’s worth, the Clippers eased up on the throttle and lost set three 25-19.
“We got a little cocky in that third game,” Robb said. “We were thinking that in their first two games they weren’t performing to the best of their ability and they probably also wouldn’t in the third, but they have some really good players that can really hit the ball.”
Despite several highly contested points, the Clippers never trailed in game four, which ended 25-16 on a Kern ace tip.
“It was kind of stressful,” Robb said, “but I knew we worked really hard to build up endurance to fight through those close games and find the court and be smart. It’s a lot about being smart and not just trying to kill the ball.”
Kern had nine kills and 25 digs. Taylin Gosch had 39 set assists.
“Emily hit a lot better tonight,” Meyer said. “She was on. I just think communication…we worked a lot of out-of-system drills in practice when Taylin takes that first pass.”
Mixing up dipping short serves with long ones, Emma Sweere was successful in 12 of 13 serves and had five aces. Robb completed 17 of 20 serves with three aces. Gosch was 17 for 17 from the service line with one ace.
“Our serving was a lot better,” said Meyer. “We had missed 19 serves in that five-game matchup against Mountain Lake. Here we only had less than 10.”
The Clippers competed in a tournament in Waterville on Saturday.