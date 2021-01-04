Le Sueur-Henderson High School senior Olivia Fritz has signed her letter of intent to continue her fast-pitch softball career at Division III Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
"I chose this college because it's close to home and there is a good nursing program, and my dad went there to play baseball," Fritz said.
Daughter of Craig and Sherri Fritz, Olivia said: "I credit my dad because he always pushes me to be the best I can be and he taught me all I know. I wanted to thank my high school softball coaches Anne and Eric Lewis for always believing in me and being great role models on and off the field."
Olivia, who plays third base and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, has been all section and all-conference for softball, captain of the basketball team and Rookie of the Year in cross country.
Majoring in nursing, she has earned alumni scholarships and is still applying for others.