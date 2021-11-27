Head coach: Ryan Graff, 1st year
Assistant coaches: Brandon Stolley, 1st year
Key Players
- Nathan Gregersen, Gage Bishop and David Gupton
Keep Your Eye On
- Dylan Kahlow, Cayden Luna and Grant Adams
2020-21 Recap
- Last year we were 3-15 overall, 3-12 in conference which was 6th place . Lost to Glencoe-Silver Lake in 1st round of playoffs
2021-22 Season Outlook
- Our goals this year are to finish at least above 500, compete for conference, host a playoff game and play at MSU.
- Our expectations are to get better every day, play together and selflessly, and be one of the better defensive and rebounding teams in the area.
- We have a great group of boys this year, led by a strong group of 7 seniors which is a big number for us lately. Our numbers are up 9-12 and they all have put in a lot of work in the offseason and really enjoy playing the game. I expect we will see the results from their offseason efforts as we progress through the season. I think we have a lot of kids to keep your eye on this season as I believe we over 10 players that are ready to contribute at the varsity level — so very hard to name just a few.
Competition
- Conference...Mayer Lutheran will be considered the favorite with Lester Prairie and Belle Plaine behind them. I expect us to continually get better and compete with the remaining teams to finish in the top half of the conference.
- Sub Section...Glencoe-Silver Lake won our sub section last year and would probably be considered the favorite to do that again. MVL and Belle Plaine also finished in top half of section last year and we would be looking to join them in the top half.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 — total players
7 — returning letter winners
7 — Seniors
Roster
12 David Gupton G
12 Dylan Kahlow F
12 Gage Bishop F
12 Jacob Stolley G
12 Nathan Gregersen G
12 Stanley Brown G
12 Zack Rojas G/F
11 Beau Becker G/F
11 Ben Brahee G
11 Bryson Steinborn G
11 Cayden Luna G
11 Dylan Graff F
11 Jack Steinborn F
11 Justin Terwedo F
11 Riley Thelemann G
10 Grant Adams G