Le Sueur-Henderson stands at the top of the rankings in the newly released MSHSL Sosftball Section 2AA schedule. The Giants (17-1) are seeded No. 1 and have automatically qualified for the second round of the section tournament. Fairmont and Medford duke it out in the first round of the section tournament on June 1 and the winner will face Giants on June 3 at Henderson. The victor will then head to the quarterfinals at an undetermined date.
Tri-City United (5-5) is pitted against Waseca on June 1 at 5 p.m. at Montgomery. The winner will then face Belle Plaine at 5 p.m. at Belle Plaine.