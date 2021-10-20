The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team faced intense competition from eight other teams Friday. Pitted against Mankato West, New Prague, St. Peter, Mankato East, Austin, Red Wing, Winona and Faribault, the Titans fell into ninth place but collected some high scores along the way.
Each team relay featured a personal record for the Titans. In the 200 medley relay, Ellie Sladek, Ella Schmiesing, Mallorie Plut and Kendra Westphal placed 10th and earned a team record of 2:08.65.
Westphal, Sladek, Plut and Schmiesing also broke a team record in the 200 free relay and placed ninth in a time of 1:53.45.
Schmiesing was a standout in the 50-yard freestyle placing first among 36 athletes with a time of 25.40. Her time of 55.77 in the 100 Yard Freestyle not only earned Schmiesing another first place finish over 31 other athletes, it also was her personal best and topped the school record by nearly 0.30 seconds.
What a truly exciting event to be at. Congratulations to all the girls in the meet. The final results are from all the teams and the other is just our team and places.
In diving, Lily Traxler placed 23rd of out 31 participants with a final score of 231.60.
"Should place very well at the sectional meet in November," said Munden. "We had a ton of personal bests from the relay races that led to significant time drops for all relay races."