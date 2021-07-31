A hole in one is considered one of sports pinnacle achievements. Most golfers never achieve one due to the combination of a massive amount of skill and a decent amount of luck required to hit one.
For Anne Colehour Mullen, a single ace wasn't the end of a wild 21 days. After hitting her first ever hole in one Friday, July 2 at the Le Sueur Country Club on hole 10, she repeated the feat exactly three weeks later on the same hole.
Anne Colehour Mullen currently lives in Eden Prairie, after growing up in Bloomington, with her husband Don who, coincidently, was present for both hole in ones. She works for the Minnesota Golf Association (MGA) as a meeting & event manager, a career that got her into the sport of golf. " I've Played for 23 years." She said. " I've always loved sports knew I would miss out on the chance to play good courses with great people. I took beginner courses at Braemar golf course in Edinah and caught the bug, falling in love with the game.
Hole 10 at the Le Sueur Country Club course is a 145 yard par 3 with a water hazard short of the green and a berm behind the green which causes the putting surface to slope towards the tee boxes. The clubhouse is also located with an overview of the hole so individuals at the clubhouse can see what happens on 10.
The first hole in one came on a picturesque July day when Anne Colehour Mullen hit an 8 iron that landed on the green. "It went to the right of the hole and then it started coming back to the hole, so all of us in our group kept watching it." Anne described. "It was great that we could see it and I was elated. People from the patio and clubhouse were coming out to congratulate me afterwards."
The second hole in one came during her next outing, 21 days after the first on the same hole despite a different pin placement. She used a 9 iron for this shot and the banter between the golfing group was part of the experience. "The guys I was playing with were going, “Oh are you gonna get another one?” and sure enough I did."
Not only was the club different, the path to the hole was also totally different. "It was straight on and it took one hop and went into the hole."
Josh Weaver, the PGA pro and General Manager for the Le Sueur Country Club said of the hole, "10 seems to be a fan favorite hole. Each story of a hole in one is different with balls rolling down from the berm and the like. So as with all holes, it takes a little bit of skill and little bit of luck."
Anne Colehour Mullen described the Le Sueur Country Club as a great place to play regardless of the 50 minute drive from Eden Prairie. "The course is always in great shape and the layout is a lot of fun."
Weaver added, "The course is unique and being located in the valley lends to it being challenging. It also provides a different par from black tees than standard tees a 72 par instead of 70, allowing the course to play differently many ways."
These challenges and specifically the way that 10 plays make the achievement only more impressive. There is no doubt the experience is something that Anne Colehour Mullen will cherish forever as she continues to help the sport grow with her work in the MGA.
Only time will tell if a third hole in one is in the cards.