In a spirited battle to end the regular season, the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights edged Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 26-20 on Wednesday at Lake Crystal.
"Fun game overall!" LS-H head coach Mike May said. "These young men never said quit during the game.
"We had some big plays happen during the game in terms of our passing game. TD passes of 33 and 50 yards to Dominic Drent and a 29-yard TD pass to Nolan Maczkowicz.
"We had a couple of players out and in concussion protocol, but had some sophomores step up and fill in nicely. Izak Patterson did a great job filling our linebacker role and had eight tackles in the third and fourth quarters last Wednesday."
The Giants displayed a prolific passing game. Quarterback Zach Berndt completed 12 of 22 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Dominic Drent caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Maczkowicz had three receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Tommy Gupton caught two passes for 11 yards.
Catching one pass each were Matt Skelly for 18 yards and Mason Reinhardt for 4 yards.
The Giants were held to 12 yards rushing on 18 carries. Berndt led with nine carries for 10 yards. Tommy Gupton rushed once for 7 yards.
Three Giants had double-digit tackles: Tommy Gupton 17, Berndt 16 and Ethan Genelin 12.
Also getting in on tackles for LS-H were Patterson 8, Gage Bishop 6, Devin Preuhs 6, Justin Rabaey 4, Josiah Faltin 3, Reinhardt 3, Will Becker 2, Brandon Stolley 2 and one each by Nate Gregersen, Dominic Drent, Maczkowicz and Mikey Noel. Dominic Drent also had an interception.
LCWM and LS-H both finished the regular season 1-7 and begin the section playoffs Tuesday.
The No. 7 seeded Giants head into Mapleton on Tuesday night to face No. 2 seeded Maple River for the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
"Close to a similar game we played last year in the 3-6 matchup," May said. "This year it is the 2-7 match up. We are playing the underdog role again, and hopefully we can knock off the higher seed again this year."