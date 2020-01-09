It wasn’t an issue of beating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s press; the Cleveland Clipper girls managed to do that, but what they couldn’t overcome was their own sloppy ball handing as turnovers—mostly unforced—made the difference in a 56-47 road loss on Tuesday.
“We 31 turnovers against Medford, and I don’t know how many we had tonight,” said head coach Joe Remiger. "We just have to learn to take care of the ball.”
The Clippers suffered a few turnovers early but with JWP missing shots, they used a balance effort for a 21-13 advantage. But other than a pair of Emily Kern free shots, the rest of the half was all Bulldogs. With a trio of three pointers they led 27-23 at the break.
Macey Ziebarth launched a three that tied the game at 29 four minutes into the second half. The Bulldogs went behind the arc to pull back ahead, but after another Ziebarth three and free throws by Kern and Sarena Remiger, the Clippers led by a point, 37-38.
“We were rebounding well,” Remiger said. “Some of the little things we work on in practice every single day, we’re starting to see the results of, but we still at times are mentally not tough enough.”
From then on, even getting the ball in-bounds was a problem for the Clippers, and the Bulldogs, with a couple of threes, took a lead. Down the stretch, the Clippers continued to freely give up the ball, thwarting any chances of a comeback.
Remiger led the effort with a baker’s dozen points. Ziebarth added 12 points. Emmie Dittmar contributed nine points, and Kern chipped in five.
Dittmar, Remiger and Kern each had four finals at the final buzzer.
“Tonight I feel like we were taking steps to get better, even though the turnovers were a ton,” coach Remiger said. “The press break that kind of stuff…those little steps I would like them all to be at the same time, but it’s going to take a season to get ready for next year.”
The Clippers host non-conference Waterville on Thursday before heading to Glenville to take on Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons on Friday.
JWP 27 29 56
Cleveland 23 24 47
Cleveland 47 (Macey Ziebarth 12, Stephanie Cink 1, Kailee Phillip 3, Emmie Dittmar 9, Mya Krenik 4, Sarena Remiger 13, Emily Kern 5)
2FG 9
3FG 3 (Ziebarth 2, Dittmar 1)
FT 21-32 (66%)