With a strong start and a stronger finish, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team emerged with its first win of the season Thursday over Sibley East 52-43.
LS-H (1-3) jumped to a 6-0 lead on a 3-point basket by senior guard/forward MaKenna Borchardt, a free throw by senior center Zoe Thomson and a drive for two points by junior guard/forward Sam Wilbright.
But the Wolverines (1-4) answered with a pair of 3's to tie it 6-6. Borchardt made her second 3-pointer to give back the lead to LS-H 9-6. But again Sibley East responded to tie it 9-9 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Jacquelyn Wibstad, who finished with a game-high 17 points, including 5 of 9 on 3-point shots.
LS-H went back up 11-9 on a nice passing play from senior point guard Halle Bemmels inside to Thomson who made a lay-up.
But a 3-point play by senior forward Maddi Tuchtenhagen, who finished with 15 points including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers, gave the Wolverines a 13-11 lead with 12:10 remaining that they would not relinquish through the first half 25-21.
"We didn't play as aggressive in the first half and allowed too many open looks and offensive rebounds," LS-H head coach John Garvey said. "We focused on those two things in the second half and allowed only 18 points. We also did a better job of getting the ball into the lane for scoring opportunities and did a better job on the offensive boards in the second half. We need to continue improving our shooting, but will come with more games played."
The Giants opened the second half by cutting the lead to 25-24 on a free throw by Borchardt and a put back by Thomson when Borchardt's second free throw attempt rimmed off.
The Giants tied it 28-28 on a free throw by Wilbright and took the lead 30-28 lead on a basket by Wilbright with 12:56 left.
It went back and forth with Sibley East leading 41-38 with 5:15 to play.
But the Giants went on a 10-0 run to take a 48-41 lead with 1:30 left. The run included three points by senior guard Olivia Fritz, a lay-up by Wilbright on a nice pass from Bemmels, two points by senior guard Karragen Straub and a left-handed driving lay-up by Bemmels.
The Wolverines finally scored on a pair of free throws by senior forward Audrey Parrott with 1:20 left to cut the lead to 48-43.
But Sibley East was forced to foul, and Wilbright hit a pair of free throws with 37.5 seconds left, and Borchardt finished off the scoring on a pass from Olivia Fritz with 15 seconds on the clock.
The Giants had balanced scored. Bemmels led with 11 points. Borchardt and Wilbright scored nine each. Thomson and Olivia Fritz netted seven apiece. Straub had six points. Sophomore guard Rhyan Fritz made a 3-pointer.
Thomson led with nine rebounds and picked up three steals. Bemmels paced the Giants with four assists and had eight rebounds and one steal. Olivia Fritz had six rebounds and two assists. Borchardt collected five rebounds. Sam Wilbright led with four steals, plus she had three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Straub had four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Rhyan Fritz ended up with three rebounds and one assist.
The Giants travel to Nicollet at 7:15 p.m. Friday to face Nicollet/Mankato Loyola (1-2).
LS-H hosts TCU (0-5) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Sibley East 25 18 43
Le Sueur-Henderson 21 31 52