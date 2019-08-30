Both the Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson boys and girls cross country teams had their first meet of the season Thursday where they faced off against each other as well as WEM/JWP, GFW, Loyola/Cleveland, Maple River and Madelia/Truman/Granada.
The Giants placed third in both events, the girls 5k and the boys 5k. Tri-City United placed fifth in the girls 5k and second in the boys 5k.
“The TCU runners ran really well,” said TCU cross country coach Brian Fogal. “Our times this year were much improved from last year’s times at this same meet. We are looking forward to our home meet this Thursday.”
The Titans girls cross country team placed fifth in their 5k with a score of 103 and a top 5 total time of 2:03:30. 53 runners competed in the race. TCU’s top three scorers were Ariana Krautkramer in 12th, with a time of 23:05.5, Trinity Turek, who came in 14th at 23:52.9, Erika Kaderlik in 28th at 26:08.7
The Le Sueur-Henderson girls came out ahead of TCU and placed third with a time of 1:56:58. Arlett Rios was the Giants girls top runner with a time of 22:22.1. She placed in 7th and was followed by Cooper VandenEinde in 8th four seconds later. Sofie Wilson was LS-H’s third-place finished, completing the run 23:57.4 and placing in 15th.
Tri-City United’s boys cross country team fared better than the girls in their 5k. The team placed in second with a time of 1:30.49, three seconds behind Loyola/Cleveland in first. Tri-City United had three runners place in the top ten out of 48. Austin Anthony placed second overall with a time of 17:04.0. Hunter Rutt and Hugo Ruiz came in fourth and fifth with times of 17:18.9 and 17:23.0 respectively.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s cross country boys performed just as well as their girls, placing third in their run as well. The Giants had one top-ten finisher with Trace Edmondson in ninth with a time of 18:30.7. Xerxes Machetmes and Ethan Steiger came in at 22nd and 23rd with Machetmes finishing at 20:39.0 and Steiger following at 20:41.8.