Despite a difficult first half, the Tri-City United girls basketball team came close to victory Monday, Dec. 23 when they faced off against Maple River. In the end, the Titans were overcome 59-51.
“I thought our girls played with a lot of fight after getting down early,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “After half, we were able to pull the game within four points a couple of times. Give Maple River credit as they always came up with a key basket to slow our momentum.”
While Maple River led the Titans by 10 points at the end of the first half 34-24, TCU wasn’t ready to give up. The team made plenty of comeback efforts in the second with the help of key players like Erica Jackson, who had one of her best nights, scoring 17 points total.
“Erica provided an offensive spark for our team, finishing with five three-point baskets,” said Specht. “It was nice to see some of our girls playing with some urgency.”
Other scoring leaders included Jess Dull and Sam Lang with nine points each, Grace Factor with eight and Isabelle Factor with six. Lang led the team in rebounds with 11.
“As a whole, our team needs to become more consistent on both ends of the floor,” said Specht. “We need to get all five girls on the same page.”