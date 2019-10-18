The Section 2AA football playoffs are setting up with a similar scenario as last season.
Last season the No. 6 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson Giants upset No. 3 seeded Maple River 19-14 in the first round. The Eagles had defeated the Giants the week before 50-14.
This season, Maple River defeated LS-H 40-8 during the regular season.
The teams are headed for a showdown again this season with the No. 2 seeded Eagles (6-2 and ranked No. 8 in the state) hosting the No. 7 seeded Giants (1-7) in the first round of the eight-team playoffs at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The winner will play the winner of No. 3 St. Clair-Loyola (4-4) and No. 6 Medford (3-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the high seed.
The other first-round games at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 feature No. 1 Blue Earth Area (6-2 and ranked No. 8 in the state) hosting No. 8 Norwood-Young America (1-7) and No. 4 Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton (4-4) hosting No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (3-5).
The section championship game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at JWP.