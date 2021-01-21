Two Le Sueur-Henderson Giants scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough as host Norwood Young America defeated LS-H 67-39 on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Sam Wilbright led the Giants with 11 points. Halle Bemmels scrored 10 points.
Also scoring for LS-H, Karragen Straub netted seven points, Zoe Thomson six points and Olivia Fritz five points.
The Raiders (1-0) had three players in double digits: Audrey Kamps 15 and Emma Conser and Norah Erickson 11 each.
The Giants (0-2) return home at 7:15 p.m. Friday to play Mayer Lutheran (1-0).