The Tri-City United wrestling team ranked high at the individual Section 2AA tournament at Mankato East on March 17.
After the team won the section championship just days earlier, seven wrestlers managed to qualify for the final round of the individual section tournament at Redwood Valley March 20. Ayden Balma, Chris Johnson, Caden O’Malley, Brody Rud and Riley O’Malley all reached first-place matches. Two more, Zach Balma and Marco Reyes, were set to compete in the third-place match, with the potential for a wrestleback to grab second. The first- and second-place winners of sections will have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament.
Kicking off the tournament for TCU was Ayden Balma (23-7), who set a confident pace for the rest of the team. Balma cruised into the championship round after felling Charlie Born, of St. Peter, in 1:54 and topping Hutchinson’s Max Martin 7-4. Balma was set to face off against Matt Randolph (27-1) of Scott County West for a chance to win the championship and head to state.
Chris Johnson (24-6) was also quick to advance. Seeded No. 1, Johnson automatically advanced to the second round, where he took on Raydon Bipes, of Hutchinson. Finishing off Bipes in a 1:04 fall, Johnson was elevated to the championship match where he will face off against No. 2 seed Cael Olsen (25-6), of Delano.
Zach Balma (14-15) is competing for a chance for third place at the next tournament. Balma started strong with a 7-4 win over Aaron Bury, of WMML, but was knocked out of the running for first by No. 2 seed Zach Tracy, of SCWE, in a 15-0 technical fall. Balma then felled Luke Schlotes, of Mankato East, in 1:43 in the consolation semifinals. He will face off against Evan Walter (17-19), of St. Peter, in the third-place match with a shot at a wrestleback to go for second.
Brant Lemiuex (14-17) wrapped up his season at sections. After falling in an ultimate tiebreaker 3-2 to Jonah Hamberger, of WMML, Lemieux was knocked out by Aiden Quast, of Delano, 13-4.
Cole Franek (18-14) also gave his final performance of the season at sections. Franek fought hard in his first round, pinning Waseca’s Kaden Johnson in 5:08, but fell 12-4 to No. 2 seed Landon Church, of Scott County West. He was then disqualified in the consolation round, giving his opponent the win.
Caleb Whipps (20-7) unfortunately didn’t have the full opportunity to wrestle. After five minutes into the first round, Whipps was injured and could not compete anymore.
Caden O’Malley (25-6) lifted the Titans' spirits after advancing to the championship round. After clinching a 4-2 win over Brogan Hanson, of St. Peter, O’Malley went on to topple Damian Riewe, of Mankato West, in 2:29. He’s set to compete for first place against Braden Handel (29-3), of Mankato East.
TCU also sent Marco Reyes (20-12) into the final day. Reyes topped Cole Filand, of St. Peter, 6-2, but was defeated by the undefeated Cale Luthens (29-0), of Hutchinson, in a 7-2 decision. Reyes finished off Mankato East’s Brian Thilges 7-4 and was set to face Tanner Burmeister (26-6) in the third-place match and a shot at a wrestleback.
Brody Rud (23-6) was sent on as well for a chance at first place. Taking down Eli Kirtz of Hutchinson in 2:39, Rud went on to defeat Waseca’s Payton Garza 13-4. His next battle was to be against Nate Drumm (20-11), of Mankato East.
Tegan Determan (8-9) finished his season at sections. After falling to Carter Ziegler, of Glencoe-Lester Prairie, in 4:35, Determan went on to defeat Oziel Hildago, of St. Peter, 13-2. But Determan was knocked out in the consolation semifinals by WMML’s Ashton Congdon in 1:26.
Riley O’Malley (26-3) was the Titans' final wrestler to advance to the championships. The senior cleared his way through the first two rounds with back-to-back technical falls, defeating Connor Travaille, of St. Peter, 17-2 and Brady Hoffner, of Mankato East, 16-0. O’Malley is set to take on Hutchinson’s Brady Andersen (15-10) for first.
Finally, Robert Bastyr (12-18) ended his wrestling season at sections. After being felled by Jenaro Delgado, of Waseca, Bastyr was knocked out of the consolation rounds by Jason Fenske, of WMML.