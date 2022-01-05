Six days after picking up their first win of the season, the Tri-City United Titan girls basketball team took to the road to battle against an 8-2 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panther squad. Despite keeping the game in striking distance in the first half, the Titans ultimately were unable to keep the Panthers from pulling away for the 62-37 win, which dropped TCU to 1-8.
Audrey Vosejpka led the Titans in scoring with nine points while Kaitlyn Lang and Kaia Krocak each added six for the team.
After one half of action, the Panthers' lead was only 29-20 but the second half saw NRHEG pull away on the strength of a trio of scorers who combined for 40 points.
The Titans return to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 7, when they host Norwood Young America with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.