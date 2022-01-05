Laney Dahlke boxout.JPG

Laney Dahlke boxes out an NRHEG rebounder. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Six days after picking up their first win of the season, the Tri-City United Titan girls basketball team took to the road to battle against an 8-2 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panther squad. Despite keeping the game in striking distance in the first half, the Titans ultimately were unable to keep the Panthers from pulling away for the 62-37 win, which dropped TCU to 1-8.

Molly Closser uses a screen set by Kaia Krocak to attack the defense. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Audrey Vosejpka led the Titans in scoring with nine points while Kaitlyn Lang and Kaia Krocak each added six for the team. 

Kaitlyn Lang drives past a Panther defender for a layup. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

After one half of action, the Panthers' lead was only 29-20 but the second half saw NRHEG pull away on the strength of a trio of scorers who combined for 40 points.

Kaia Krocak boxes out an opponent. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

The Titans return to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 7, when they host Norwood Young America with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Alexis Marcussen brings the ball up the court for a fast break. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

