The No. 8 Class AA state ranked Pipestone Area Arrows (2-0) lived up to their ranking by running over the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 38-6 on Friday at Pipestone Paulson Field.
The Arrows' wishbone offense, engineered by head coach Clay Anderson, gained 432 total yards, including 362 yards rushing. Jason Stenstra led the running attack with 19 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback JT Tinklenberg completed four of five passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The Arrows had 22 first downs.
The Giants (1-1), who rank 19th in the state Associated Press poll in Class AA, gained 163 yards including 46 yards rushing. Matt Skelly led in rushing with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Zack Berdt connected on 12 of 22 pass attempts for 117 yards. Wide receiver Dominic Drent caught five passes for 45 yards. Jared Graff nabbed two for 41 yards. The Giants had 10 first downs.
After holding the Giants on downs on their first possession, Pipestone scored on its first play of game on a 70-yard run by Stenstra at 10:25 of the first quarter. Eric Lange ran in the 2-point conversion, and the Arrows led 8-0.
After the Giants were held without a first down again on their second possession, Pipestone drove 60 yards on seven plays, capped off by a 16-yard pass from Tinklenberg to Lucas Winter with 5:09 to play in the first quarter. Tinklenberg completed the 2-point conversion pass, and the Arrows led 16-0.
The Arrows held the Giants again on downs on their next possession, and then drove 50 yards on seven plays, ending with a 21-yard pass from Tinklenberg to Stenstra with 13 seconds to go in the first half. The 2-point conversion run failed, and Pipestone led 22-0.
On the drive, Giants' senior wide receiver/defensive back Tommy Gupton suffered a broken leg and was stretchered off the field and taken by ambulance to the Pipestone hospital.
After the Giants were held on downs again, Pipestone drove 72 yards for a touchdown, capped off on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tinklenberg to Nicolas Colvin with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Tinklenberg completed the 2-point conversion pass to Stenstra for a 30-0 lead.
The Giants then completed their their longest drive of the game so far, an eight-play, 63-yarder down to the Arrow's 10-yard line, aided by two, 15-yard face mask penalties. But Pipestone again stopped the Giants on downs.
Pipestone upped its lead to 38-0 in the third quarter on a Stenstra's second touchdown, a 11-yard run, capping off a 42-yard drive. Stenstra also ran in the 2-point conversion at the 2:34 mark.
The Giants finally scored with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter on a four-play, 49-yard drive, capped off by a 34-yard run for touchdown by Skelly. The pass for 2 points failed.
The Giants (1-1) host Redwood Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.