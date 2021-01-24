The shorthanded Cleveland girls basketball team opened the season on the right foot on Friday with a 74-71 overtime win over visiting Nicollet/Mankato Loyola.
Two of the Clippers returning varsity letter winners were missing. Senior Halle McCabe was gone on a family trip to Florida. Sophomore Sarena Remiger is indefinitely out with a concussion. Senior Serena Williams, who will be out the rest of the season with wrist surgery, only saw brief action.
So that meant two girls moved up from the B-squad to the varsity.
Although the Clippers have 15 players combined on varsity and B-squad, four girls are in their first year playing basketball.
Despite having an inexperienced team overall, a trio of veterans scored in double figures.
Senior guard Macey Ziebarth led the Clippers with 26 points, three assists and six steals.
"Macey played a ton of minutes, hit some big shots, including two free throws to get us to overtime," Cleveland coach Joe Remiger said.
Junior forward Emily Kern collected a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, plus she blocked four shots.
"Emily did a good job rebounding and being our big tonight.. our offense started many times with her," Remiger said.
Sophomore guard Kaylee Karels scored 18 points.
"Kaylee did a great job handling the ball and running our offense... played good defense on No. 1 and hit a big 3 for us with 2 minutes left in the game," Remiger said.
Laci Hollerich played a good all-around game with four points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Emma Traenor pulled down three rebounds.
"Laci and Emma did a great job tonight.. first time starting, played tough, gave everything they had," Remiger said.
Also seeing action were Micah Peterson, Greta Hahn, Serena Wiliams and Lilly Draheim.
"Micah, Greta, Serena and Lilly did a great job coming off the bench got a lot of minutes.. helped well on defense, got some key rebounds and steals," Remiger said. "Greta played some good defense.. a couple of key rebounds to end the game and made two key free throws in overtime.
"Definitely took the whole team to come out with a win tonight! Super proud of the girls."
Nicollet/Loyola (1-2) opened the season losing to Truman/Martin Luther/Granada Huntley East Chain 63-48 and defeating Martin County West 52-40.
Cleveland is on the road at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 at Martin County West (1-1), which lost to Nicollet/Loyola 52-40 and defeated Madelia 69-19.
The Clippers then journey to Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC (1-0) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Granada.