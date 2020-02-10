The Tri-City United wrestling team proved triumphant at the St. James Area wrestling triangular on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Titans swept the competition, besting St. James Area 58-10 and Windom-Mountain Lake.
It was an especially good tournament for Chris Johnson, Brant Lemieux, Cole Franek, Adam Frederickson, Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes, who all went undefeated.
Johnson went 2-0 in the 113 weight class by taking down Troy Parulski of SJA in a 7-0 decision and pinning Tucker Remquist of W-ML in 59 seconds. Lemieux got a 2:22 pin over St. James and beat out Caden Swoboda of W-ML in a 6-3 decision. Adam Frederickson competed in both the 160 and 152 weight class and pinned his opponents in both, felling Derek Fast of SJA in just 14 seconds and Trenton Renquist of W-ML in 1 minute. Riley O’Malley pinned Keith Swenson, of W-ML, in a technical fall and earned a victory by forfeit against SJA in the 182 weight class. Jose Reyes pinned SJA’s Peyton Engelking in 25 seconds and topped W-ML through forfeit. Brody Rud also claimed two victories through forfeit.
The Titans produced plenty of other winners as well. At 126 pounds, Cole Franek triumped over Wyatt Westcott, of SJA, in a 6-3 decision, followed up by Carter O’Malley, at 134 pounds, defeating Joshua Olivares in a 15-5 major decision. At 145 pounds, Caden O’Malley defeated SJA by forfeit, and Robery Bastyr, at 285, pinned Koltin Johnson in 1:18
Against W-ML, Zach Balma and Marco Reyes collected wins for the Titans. At 106 pounds, Balma took down Thavien Xayachak in a 12-5 decision, while Marco Reyes defeated Micah Holmberg in a 9-1 major decision.