The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team had a tough time getting points on the board Feb. 1. The Giants were outmatched by opposing team Mayer Lutheran 67-25.
The game started with a dominating performance by the Crusaders. In the first half, Mayer Lutheran trounced the Giants 44-16. The Giants had a better time limiting Mayer-Lutherans shots in the second half, but still ended up down 23-9.
While the Giants collected 24 rebounds, their performance was hurt by a low accuracy game. The team collectively earned just 15% (6/38) of field goal attempts. Coach Robert Steiger commented it was one of the lowest shooting averages from one of his teams he'd seen in his coaching career.
The top scorers of the night included Gage Bishop with 10 points, Lukas Graff with seven and Nathan Gregersen with three. Bishop also led the team in rebounds with seven, followed by Graff with four.