The Le Sueur-Henderson cross country teams obtained some split results at the New Prague Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 24. Out of nine competitors, the girls placed in a decent fourth but the boys fell into last.
“Both boys and girls teams continue to show small improvements in both of the past two meets,” LS-H coach Don Marcussen said. “The girls teams continue to place in the top five as a team and some of the girls continue to close the time gap between each other. We still have a ways to go and we even have a couple of our top seven runners fighting either illness or small naggy injuries.”
Junior Arlett Rios led the girls team in the invitational. Out of 51 runners, Rios placed 13th with a time of 22:10.5. Freshman Cooper Vanden Einde was the teams second-best scorer, ranking 18th at 22:50.9. Jocelyn Machtemes and Brandy Wolf followed in 22nd and 23rd at 23:24.9 and 23:38.9. Freshman Sofie Wilson finished as the team’s final scorer at 24:37.8 in 31st.
As a team, the Giants scored 147 points, behind New Prague, Red Wing and Lakeville South and ahead of Tri-City United, Sibley East, Norwood-Young America, Cannon Falls and Holy Family Catholic.
The boys on the other hand struggled to find their footing.
“The boys team has hit a little bit of a plateau right now,” Marcussen said. “The times are still good, but we are not seeing as many better times as we should be at this time of the year. There hasn't been a lot of changes in our top seven runners but we did get a nice run from Riley Thelemann and Austin Kleinschmidt in the last varsity race in New Prague.”
Senior Trace Edmonson was the Giants’ highest ranked runner at 26th in 18:59.4. Junior Sam Menne came two minutes behind Edmonson at 20:35.1 in 42nd. Noah Koller, Xerxes Machetmes and Riley Theleman finished at 51st, 53rd and 55th respectively with times of 21:17.5, 21:38.4 and 22:00.9.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., the LS-H cross country teams will meet with Belle Plaine,Tri-City United, Medford and Sibley East at the Ney Center at Henderson.