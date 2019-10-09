Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.